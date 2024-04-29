Faculty Experts on Quantum Science & Technology

Newswise — For decades, researchers at CU Boulder have been at the forefront of exploring the physics of the universe at its smallest scales—from probing the behavior of the humble electron to chilling atoms down to a fraction of a degree above absolute zero to create new states of matter. Today, they're transforming these quantum insights into new technologies that will benefit the lives of people in Colorado and beyond.

Quantum Physics

Fellow, NIST & JILA; Associate Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics

Expertise: Many-body physics, ultracold atoms, quantum simulation

Read: "NIST Physicist Adam Kaufman Wins Breakthrough New Horizons in Physics Prize"

Fellow, JILA; Professor, Department of Physics

Expertise: Quantum nanomechanics, quantum computing, single-atom trapping

Read: "Optical tweezers achieve new feats of capturing atoms"

Fellow, NIST & JILA; Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics

Expertise: Cold atoms & molecules, many-body systems, quantum information

Read: "Turning water into ice in the quantum realm"



Associate Fellow, JILA; Assistant Professor, Department of Physics

Quantum optics, nanophotonics, quantum information processing

Read: "Physicists win prestigious Sloan Fellowships"

Fellow, NIST & JILA; Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics

Expertise: Cold atoms & molecules, optical atomic clocks, precision measurement

Read: "New laser-based breathalyzer sniffs out COVID, other diseases in real-time"

Quantum Industry

Executive Director, CUbit Quantum Initiative

Expertise: CU Boulder’s quantum ecosystem, quantum economic development in Colorado & beyond

Read: "Scott Sternberg named CUbit Quantum Initiative executive director"

Imaging & Nanoscience

Fellow, JILA; Distinguished Professor, Department of Physics

Experise: Ultrafast laser and X-ray science, microscopes of the future

Read: "'Doughnut' beams help physicists see incredibly small objects"

Fellow, JILA; Professor, Department of Physics:

Expertise: Ultrafast laser and X-ray science, microscopes of the future

Read: "Keeping up with the Curies: Laser scientists win prestigious physics award"

Quantum Engineering

Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering

Expertise: Photonics, ultrafast lasers

"A real-life Eye of Sauron? New project to spot possible chemical threats in the air"

Associate Research Professor, Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering

Expertise: Miniaturized quantum sensors, magnetic sensing

Read: "Physicist-turned-engineer earns international recognition for quantum contributions"

Assistant Research Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering

Expertise: Superconducting quantum computing

Read: "Is Your Qubit Better Than My Qubit?"

Associate Professor, Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering

Expertise: Laser-based sensing, air quality

Read: "Methane leaks are a major factor in climate change. One startup wants to stop them"