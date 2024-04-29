Faculty Experts on Quantum Science & Technology
Newswise — For decades, researchers at CU Boulder have been at the forefront of exploring the physics of the universe at its smallest scales—from probing the behavior of the humble electron to chilling atoms down to a fraction of a degree above absolute zero to create new states of matter. Today, they're transforming these quantum insights into new technologies that will benefit the lives of people in Colorado and beyond.
Quantum Physics
Adam Kaufman
Fellow, NIST & JILA; Associate Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics
Expertise: Many-body physics, ultracold atoms, quantum simulation
Read: "NIST Physicist Adam Kaufman Wins Breakthrough New Horizons in Physics Prize"
Cindy Regal
Fellow, JILA; Professor, Department of Physics
Expertise: Quantum nanomechanics, quantum computing, single-atom trapping
Read: "Optical tweezers achieve new feats of capturing atoms"
Ana Maria Rey
Fellow, NIST & JILA; Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics
Expertise: Cold atoms & molecules, many-body systems, quantum information
Read: "Turning water into ice in the quantum realm"
Shuo Sun
Associate Fellow, JILA; Assistant Professor, Department of Physics
Quantum optics, nanophotonics, quantum information processing
Read: "Physicists win prestigious Sloan Fellowships"
Jun Ye
Fellow, NIST & JILA; Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics
Expertise: Cold atoms & molecules, optical atomic clocks, precision measurement
Read: "New laser-based breathalyzer sniffs out COVID, other diseases in real-time"
Quantum Industry
Scott Sternberg
Executive Director, CUbit Quantum Initiative
Expertise: CU Boulder’s quantum ecosystem, quantum economic development in Colorado & beyond
Read: "Scott Sternberg named CUbit Quantum Initiative executive director"
Imaging & Nanoscience
Margaret Murnane
Fellow, JILA; Distinguished Professor, Department of Physics
Experise: Ultrafast laser and X-ray science, microscopes of the future
Read: "'Doughnut' beams help physicists see incredibly small objects"
Henry Kapteyn
Fellow, JILA; Professor, Department of Physics:
Expertise: Ultrafast laser and X-ray science, microscopes of the future
Read: "Keeping up with the Curies: Laser scientists win prestigious physics award"
Quantum Engineering
Scott Diddams
Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
Expertise: Photonics, ultrafast lasers
"A real-life Eye of Sauron? New project to spot possible chemical threats in the air"
Svenja Knappe
Associate Research Professor, Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering
Expertise: Miniaturized quantum sensors, magnetic sensing
Read: "Physicist-turned-engineer earns international recognition for quantum contributions"
Corey Rae McRae
Assistant Research Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
Expertise: Superconducting quantum computing
Read: "Is Your Qubit Better Than My Qubit?"
Greg Rieker
Associate Professor, Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering
Expertise: Laser-based sensing, air quality
Read: "Methane leaks are a major factor in climate change. One startup wants to stop them"