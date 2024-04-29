Faculty Experts on Quantum Science & Technology

Newswise — For decades, researchers at CU Boulder have been at the forefront of exploring the physics of the universe at its smallest scales—from probing the behavior of the humble electron to chilling atoms down to a fraction of a degree above absolute zero to create new states of matter. Today, they're transforming these quantum insights into new technologies that will benefit the lives of people in Colorado and beyond.

Quantum Physics

Adam Kaufman headshot

Adam Kaufman

 Fellow, NIST & JILA; Associate Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics
 Expertise: Many-body physics, ultracold atoms, quantum simulation
 Read: "NIST Physicist Adam Kaufman Wins Breakthrough New Horizons in Physics Prize"

Cindy Regal headshot

Cindy Regal

 Fellow, JILA; Professor, Department of Physics
 Expertise: Quantum nanomechanics, quantum computing, single-atom trapping
 Read: "Optical tweezers achieve new feats of capturing atoms"

Ana Maria Rey headshot

Ana Maria Rey

 Fellow, NIST & JILA; Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics
 Expertise: Cold atoms & molecules, many-body systems, quantum information
 Read: "Turning water into ice in the quantum realm"
 

Shuo Sun headshot

Shuo Sun

 Associate Fellow, JILA; Assistant Professor, Department of Physics
 Quantum optics, nanophotonics, quantum information processing
 Read: "Physicists win prestigious Sloan Fellowships"

Jun Ye headshot

Jun Ye

 Fellow, NIST & JILA; Professor Adjoint, Department of Physics
 Expertise: Cold atoms & molecules, optical atomic clocks, precision measurement
 Read: "New laser-based breathalyzer sniffs out COVID, other diseases in real-time"

Quantum Industry

Scott Sternberg headshot

Scott Sternberg

 Executive Director, CUbit Quantum Initiative
 Expertise: CU Boulder’s quantum ecosystem, quantum economic development in Colorado & beyond
 Read: "Scott Sternberg named CUbit Quantum Initiative executive director"

Imaging & Nanoscience

Margaret Murnane headshot

Margaret Murnane

 Fellow, JILA; Distinguished Professor, Department of Physics
 Experise: Ultrafast laser and X-ray science, microscopes of the future
 Read: "'Doughnut' beams help physicists see incredibly small objects"

Henry Kapteyn headshot

Henry Kapteyn

 Fellow, JILA; Professor, Department of Physics:
 Expertise: Ultrafast laser and X-ray science, microscopes of the future
 Read: "Keeping up with the Curies: Laser scientists win prestigious physics award"

Quantum Engineering

Scott Diddams headshot

Scott Diddams

 Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
 Expertise: Photonics, ultrafast lasers
 "A real-life Eye of Sauron? New project to spot possible chemical threats in the air"

Svenja Knappe headshot

Svenja Knappe

 Associate Research Professor, Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering
 Expertise: Miniaturized quantum sensors, magnetic sensing
 Read: "Physicist-turned-engineer earns international recognition for quantum contributions"

Cory Rae McRae headshot

Corey Rae McRae

 Assistant Research Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
 Expertise: Superconducting quantum computing
 Read: "Is Your Qubit Better Than My Qubit?"

Greg Rieker headhsot

Greg Rieker

 Associate Professor, Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering
 Expertise: Laser-based sensing, air quality
 Read: "Methane leaks are a major factor in climate change. One startup wants to stop them"

