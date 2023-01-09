Newswise — A researcher from Queen’s University Belfast will examine how unmarried women who fell pregnant from 1945 - 2015 were treated in Northern Ireland.

Dr Livi Dee, research fellow from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s, is leading the Leverhulme funded project entitled, 'Invisible Labour: unmarried pregnancy in Northern Ireland 1945-2015', which will run until 2025.

Dr Dee is looking to interview women who experienced unmarried pregnancy from 1945 to 2015 for the oral history element of the project.

Dr Dee, who previously worked on the Northern Ireland Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries research project, is appealing for any volunteers who would like to come forward and share their story. She said: “This research will help broaden our understanding of the treatment of unmarried, pregnant women in Northern Ireland, and to recognise the dedication and strength of these women, who often endured societal shame and loneliness as a result of societal expectations.”

This call for participants is open to anyone who experienced an unmarried pregnancy during this time. Areas of interest include:

Pregnancy

Reaction from friends/family/community

The effect of pregnancy on work/social/family life

Experiences of medical/post-natal care

Experiences of abortion

Experiences of miscarriage

Experiences of labour as an unmarried pregnant person

Mother and Baby institutions

Adoption

Single motherhood

Marriage

Co-parenting arrangements.

“My previous research has had huge impact as the oral histories with survivors was a pivotal part of our original report, which has resulted in further investigation and support from Stormont. Although this research is separate from this, I am hopeful it will address those who were not able to contribute previously, either because they did not reside in an institution or did not feel able to contribute beforehand,” added Dr Dee.

If you are interested in participating or would like more information, please contact Dr Livi Dee on Mob: 07784937148 or email: [email protected] All inquiries will be treated in strictest confidence and interviews will be anonymous.

ENDS…

Media enquiries to Zara McBrearty at Queen’s Communications Office on email: [email protected] and Mob: 07795676858.