BACKGROUND

Intervertebral disc degeneration (IDD) is a main contributor to low back pain. Oxidative stress, which is highly associated with the progression of IDD, increases senescence of nucleus pulposus-derived mesenchymal stem cells (NPMSCs) and weakens the differentiation ability of NPMSCs in degenerated intervertebral discs (IVDs). Quercetin (Que) has been demonstrated to reduce oxidative stress in diverse degenerative diseases.

AIM

To investigate the role of Que in oxidative stress-induced NPMSC damage and to elucidate the underlying mechanism.

METHODS

In vitro, NPMSCs were isolated from rat tails. Senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-Gal) staining, cell cycle, reactive oxygen species (ROS), real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR), immunofluorescence, and western blot analyses were used to evaluated the protective effects of Que. Meanwhile the relationship between miR-34a-5p and Sirtuins 1 (SIRT1) was evaluated by dual-luciferase reporter assay. To explore whether Que modulates tert-butyl hydroperoxide (TBHP)-induced senescence of NPMSCs via the miR-34a-5p/SIRT1 pathway, we used adenovirus vectors to overexpress and downregulate the expression of miR-34a-5p and used SIRT1 siRNA to knockdown SIRT1 expression. In vivo, a puncture-induced rat IDD model was constructed, and X rays and histological analysis were used to assess whether Que could alleviate IDD in vivo.

RESULTS

We found that TBHP can cause NPMSCs senescence changes, such as reduced cell proliferation ability, increased SA-β-Gal activity, cell cycle arrest, the accumulation of ROS, and increased expression of senescence-related proteins. While abovementioned senescence indicators were significantly alleviated by Que treatment. Que decreased the expression levels of senescence-related proteins (p16, p21, and p53) and senescence-associated secreted phenotype (SASP), including IL-1β, IL-6, and MMP-13, and it increased the expression of SIRT1. In addition, the protective effects of Que on cell senescence were partially reversed by miR-34a-5p overexpression and SIRT1 knockdown. In vivo, X-ray, and histological analyses indicated that Que alleviated IDD in a puncture-induced rat model.

CONCLUSION

In summary, the present study provides evidence that Que reduces oxidative stress-induced senescence of NPMSCs via the miR-34a/SIRT1 signaling pathway, suggesting that Que may be a potential agent for the treatment of IDD.