The Olympic Games will look and feel different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, three weeks out, questions about the games abound. How will the lack of fans affect the athletes, host city and sponsors? Will we see the rise of social justice protests playing out during the games despite Rule 50 of the Olympic charter?



As an Olympic scholar, Lisa Delpy Neirotti, an associate professor of sports management at the George Washington University, is available to discuss these topics and more related to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Lisa has attended 19 consecutive Olympic Games in various roles, from a volunteer to researcher, and also teaches in the IOC's Executive Masters of Sports Organisation Management (MEMOS). Although her streak will be interrupted because of the pandemic, Lisa remains close to the activity in Tokyo.

