Simchat Torah, held this year on Oct. 7-8, celebrates the completion of the study of the book of Torah and features singing and dancing. Celebrations like these serve as a healthy response to rising antisemitism, according to Rabbi Levi Slonim from the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

“Our general approach to antisemitism is that, obviously, we have to keep ourselves safe and secure, and we have added additional security at our events over the years,” says Slonim. “But in a proactive way, we believe that the strongest and healthiest response to antisemitism is to intensify our efforts and our celebrations and our expression of our Jewish pride. This holiday is a real expression of that. Many services, many celebrations, are more solemn by nature. But this celebration, we typically bring it out by dancing and singing.”