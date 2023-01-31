Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Cornell University-led research has examined how positive everyday racial encounters can benefit a person’s well-being and potentially counteract negative experiences.

In a new study, Asian American college students who reported “racial uplifts” – positive experiences likely to occur in daily life, such as bonding over ethnic music or food, or sharing one’s culture with another group – exhibited reduced negative feelings, increased positive feelings and higher self-esteem.

“Findings from the present study highlight the important – but often overlooked – contribution of everyday forms of cultural intimacy and affirmation in the lives of Asian American youth,” the authors wrote. “The data complement a growing body of research on the health benefits of positive events in daily life, while also underscoring the need for richer, more differentiated formulations of racial flourishing.”

Anthony Ong, professor of psychology at Cornell, is the lead author of “Racial Uplifts and the Asian American Experience,” published in American Psychologist.

Previous studies have found associations between positive experiences and daily well-being, but the research team believes it is the first to link positive race-related events to well-being among Asian Americans.

Racial uplifts’ potential as a protective coping resource has gained importance amid a sharp increase in discrimination and violence against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ong said.

The study began with focus groups whose participants identified six broad themes of racial uplift: ethnic bonding; overcoming obstacles; bicultural competence; cultural bridging; globalism; and outgroup regard.

More than 150 Asian American college students kept daily diaries over two weeks, recording the frequency of uplifting events and rating their moods and self-esteem.

Analysis showed that at least one racial uplift event occurred on two-thirds of the diary days, with multiple events occurring on more than 40% of the days. Ethnic bonding and cultural bridging were the primary sources of racial uplift, together accounting for nearly 70% of the events.

In addition, the research team found that study participants who experienced more racial uplifts on average reported fewer negative feelings, more positive feelings and greater self-esteem, compared to their baseline.

“The current results,” they concluded, “suggest that it may be fruitful to consider the everyday ways in which Asian Americans enact and affirm, in both private and public settings, a sense of collective self-worth and racial identity.”

For additional information, see this Cornell Chronicle story.

Cornell University has dedicated television and audio studios available for media interviews.

-30-