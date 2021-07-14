Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2021 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) selected 28 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow (FASTRO) designation. The 2021 class of Fellows will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Chicago on October 26 during ASTRO’s 63rd Annual Meeting.

The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field. Since its inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 394 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide.

“On behalf of ASTRO, I commend these outstanding physicians and scientists for their collective and far-reaching contributions to our specialty, as well as each individual's work to advance cancer research, education and clinical care to improve patient outcomes,” said Thomas J. Eichler, MD, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors.

The 2021 Fellows are:

Gopal K. Bajaj, MD, MBA, Inova Schar Cancer Institute, Fairfax, Virginia

James Balter, PhD, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

John Breneman, MD, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati

Jay Burmeister, PhD, Karmanos Cancer Center, Wayne State University, Detroit

Yuhchyau Chen, MD, PhD, University of Rochester, Rochester, New York

Bouthaina Shbib Dabaja, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Jun Deng, PhD, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut

Charles A. Enke, MD, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Eric Ford, PhD, University of Washington, Seattle

Karyn Goodman, MD, MS, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

Ashleigh Guadagnolo, MD, MPH, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Daniel A. Hamstra, MD, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston

David Hodgson, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto

Salma K. Jabbour, MD, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Christopher Ryan Kelsey, MD, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina

John P. Kirkpatrick, MD, PhD, Duke Cancer Institute, Durham, North Carolina

Billy W. Loo, Jr., MD, PhD, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

Amit Maity, MD, PhD, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Constantine Mantz, MD

Andrea K. Ng, MD, MPH, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston

Zoubir Ouhib, MS, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Beach, Florida

Adela Poitevin, MD, Medica Sur, Mexico City

Dirk Rades, MD, University of Lübeck, Lübeck, Germany

Andrew L. Salner, MD, Hartford HealthCare, Hartford, Connecticut

Michael Seider, MD, PhD, Wooster Cancer Treatment Center, Wooster, Ohio

Charles R. Thomas, Jr., MD, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire

Neha Vapiwala, MD, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Wendy Woodward, MD, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Candidates for Fellow designation must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support from ASTRO members. A committee reviews all nominations and presents the candidates to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval.

ABOUT ASTRO

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. For information on radiation therapy, visit RTAnswers.org. To learn more about ASTRO, visit our website and follow us on social media.