Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2022 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) selected 27 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow (FASTRO) designation. The 2022 class of Fellows will be recognized at an awards ceremony in San Antonio on Tuesday, October 25 during ASTRO’s 64th Annual Meeting.

The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field. Since its inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 421 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide.

“On behalf of ASTRO, I commend these outstanding physicians and scientists for their far-reaching contributions to radiation oncology, including their leadership in advancing cancer research, education and clinical care to improve patient outcomes,” said Laura A. Dawson, MD, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors.

The 2022 Fellows are:

Mark K. Buyyounouski, MD, MS, Stanford University

Daniel T. Chang, MD, Stanford University

Bhishamjit S. Chera, MD, Medical University of South Carolina

Deborah E. Citrin, MD, National Cancer Institute

Thomas Dilling, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center

Suzanne Evans, MD, Yale University

Steven J. Frank, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Alan C. Hartford, MD, PhD, Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth Health

Karen Hoffman, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Randall J. Kimple, MD, PhD, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Bridget F. Koontz, MD, GenesisCare US

Alexander Lin, MD, University of Pennsylvania

Douglas Martin, MD, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Charles Mayo, PhD, University of Michigan

Michael T. Milano, MD, PhD, University of Rochester

Eduardo Moros, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center

Firas Mourtada, PhD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University

Paul Nguyen, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Peter Orio, DO, MS, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center

William F. Regine, MD, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Peter J. Rossi, MD, Calaway Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital

Scott Soltys, MD, Stanford University

Roy Tishler, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Minh-Tam Truong, MD, MBBS, Boston University School of Medicine

Richard Tsang, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Jonathan Tward, MD, PhD, Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Fen Xia, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Candidates for Fellow designation must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support from ASTRO members. A committee reviews all nominations and presents the candidates to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval.

