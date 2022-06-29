Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2022 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) selected 27 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow (FASTRO) designation. The 2022 class of Fellows will be recognized at an awards ceremony in San Antonio on Tuesday, October 25 during ASTRO’s 64th Annual Meeting.
The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field. Since its inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 421 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide.
“On behalf of ASTRO, I commend these outstanding physicians and scientists for their far-reaching contributions to radiation oncology, including their leadership in advancing cancer research, education and clinical care to improve patient outcomes,” said Laura A. Dawson, MD, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors.
The 2022 Fellows are:
- Mark K. Buyyounouski, MD, MS, Stanford University
- Daniel T. Chang, MD, Stanford University
- Bhishamjit S. Chera, MD, Medical University of South Carolina
- Deborah E. Citrin, MD, National Cancer Institute
- Thomas Dilling, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center
- Suzanne Evans, MD, Yale University
- Steven J. Frank, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Alan C. Hartford, MD, PhD, Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth Health
- Karen Hoffman, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Randall J. Kimple, MD, PhD, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Bridget F. Koontz, MD, GenesisCare US
- Alexander Lin, MD, University of Pennsylvania
- Douglas Martin, MD, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Charles Mayo, PhD, University of Michigan
- Michael T. Milano, MD, PhD, University of Rochester
- Eduardo Moros, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center
- Firas Mourtada, PhD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Paul Nguyen, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Peter Orio, DO, MS, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center
- William F. Regine, MD, University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Peter J. Rossi, MD, Calaway Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital
- Scott Soltys, MD, Stanford University
- Roy Tishler, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Minh-Tam Truong, MD, MBBS, Boston University School of Medicine
- Richard Tsang, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
- Jonathan Tward, MD, PhD, Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah
- Fen Xia, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Candidates for Fellow designation must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support from ASTRO members. A committee reviews all nominations and presents the candidates to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval.
