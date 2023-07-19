Newswise — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) selected 29 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow (FASTRO) designation for its 2023 class of Fellows. These physician leaders will be recognized at an awards ceremony in San Diego on Tuesday, October 3 during ASTRO’s 65th Annual Meeting.

The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field. Since its inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 450 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide.

“On behalf of ASTRO, I commend these outstanding physicians, physicists and scientists for their far-reaching contributions to radiation oncology, including their leadership in advancing cancer research, education and clinical care to improve patient outcomes,” said Geraldine M. Jacobson, MD, MBA, MPH, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors.

The 2023 Fellows are:

Thomas Boike, MD, GenesisCare/MPH Radiation Oncology Institute

Kristy Brock, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

David Carlson, PhD, Yale University School of Medicine

Samuel T. Chao, MD, Cleveland Clinic

Christopher Chen, MD, GenesisCare

John P. Einck, MD, The University of Kansas Health System

Natia Esiashvili, MD, Emory Winship Cancer Institute

Dwight E. Heron, MD, MBA, Bon Secours Mercy Health System

Bradford Hoppe, MD, MPH, Mayo Clinic

Ellen Jones, MD, PhD, University of North Carolina

Percy Lee, MD, City of Hope National Medical Center

Join Yang Luh, MD, Providence Health St. Joseph Hospital

Harvey Mamon, MD, PhD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Loren K. Mell, MD, University of California San Diego

Moyed Miften, PhD, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Laeton J. Pang, MD, MPH, Cancer Center of Hawaii

Joshua H. Petit, MD, University of Colorado Health

Matthew Poppe, MD, Huntsman Cancer Institute University of Utah

Bradley Prestidge, MD, MS, Bradley R. Prestidge MD PA

Charles B. Simone II, MD, New York Proton Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Anurag K. Singh, MD, Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Jon F. Strasser, MD, Helen Graham Cancer Center

Rahul Tendulkar, MD, Cleveland Clinic

Tony Wang, MD, Columbia University

Henning Willers, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Karen Winkfield, MD, PhD, Vanderbilt University

Jean L. Wright, MD, Johns Hopkins University

Lei Xing, PhD, Stanford University

James B. Yu, MD, MHS, Connecticut Radiation Oncology

Candidates for Fellow designation must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support. A committee reviews all nominations and presents the candidates to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval.

