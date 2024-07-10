Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2024 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) selected 48 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow (FASTRO) designation for its 2024 class of Fellows. These physician leaders will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 1 during ASTRO’s 66th Annual Meeting.

The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field. Since its inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 498 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide. The 2024 class is the largest since the inaugural Fellows were named nearly two decades ago.

“On behalf of ASTRO, I commend these outstanding physicians, physicists and scientists for their far-reaching contributions to radiation oncology, including their leadership in advancing cancer research, education and clinical care to improve patient outcomes,” said Jeff M. Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors.

The 2024 Fellows are:

Carryn Anderson, MD, University of Iowa

Janna Z. Andrews, MD, Northwell Health

Leslie Ballas, MD, Cedars-Sinai

Beth Beadle, MD, PhD, Stanford University

Andrea Bezjak, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Rachel C. Blitzblau, MD, PhD, Duke University

Aileen Chen, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Junzo P. Chino, MD, Duke University

Casey Chollet-Lipscomb, MD, Tennessee Oncology

Christine S. Chung, MD, John Muir Cancer Medical Group

Curtiland Deville, MD, Johns Hopkins University

Kiran Devisetty, MD, Johnson & Johnson

Felix Y. Feng, MD, University of California, San Francisco

Mary Feng, MD, University of California, San Francisco

Laura M. Freedman, MD, University of Miami

Thomas J. Galloway, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center

Sharad Goyal, MD, George Washington University

Michael G. Haddock, MD, Mayo Clinic

Jona A. Hattangadi-Gluth, MD, University of California, San Diego

Daniel J. Indelicato, MD, University of Florida

Jerry Jaboin, MD, PhD, MBA, University of Oklahoma

Corbin R. Johnson, MD, Vanderbilt University

Nagendra (Bobby) S. Koneru, MD, Paramount Oncology Group

Yaacov Lawrence, MD, Sheba Medical Center

Lilie Lin, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Shannon M. MacDonald, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Brian Marples, PhD, University of Rochester

Jyoti S. Mayadev, MD, University of California, San Diego

Dimitris N. Mihailidis, PhD, University of Pennsylvania

Jean M. Moran, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Quynh-Nhu Nguyen, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Lincoln Pao, MD, Colorado Urology Associates

Tony S. Quang, MD, JD, VA Long Beach Medical Center

Amar Rewari, MD, MBA, Luminis Health

Kenneth B. Roberts, MD, Yale University

Clifford G. Robinson, MD, Washington University in St. Louis

Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis

David Sher, MD, MPH, University of Texas Southwestern

Malika Siker, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin

Oscar Streeter, MD, Summa Health Medical Group

Cristiane Takita, MD, MBA, University of Miami

Stephanie Terezakis, MD, University of Minnesota

Mylin A. Torres, MD, Emory University

Christina Tsien, MD, McGill University

James S. Welsh, MD, Loyola University

Ying Xiao, PhD, University of Pennsylvania

Kamil M. Yenice, PhD, The University of Chicago

Hsiang-Hsuan Michael Yu, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center

Candidates for Fellow designation must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support. A committee reviews all nominations and presents the candidates to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval. More information about the Fellows program is available via the ASTRO website, including the complete list of ASTRO Fellows.

