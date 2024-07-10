Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2024 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) selected 48 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow (FASTRO) designation for its 2024 class of Fellows. These physician leaders will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 1 during ASTRO’s 66th Annual Meeting.
The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field. Since its inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 498 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide. The 2024 class is the largest since the inaugural Fellows were named nearly two decades ago.
“On behalf of ASTRO, I commend these outstanding physicians, physicists and scientists for their far-reaching contributions to radiation oncology, including their leadership in advancing cancer research, education and clinical care to improve patient outcomes,” said Jeff M. Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors.
The 2024 Fellows are:
- Carryn Anderson, MD, University of Iowa
- Janna Z. Andrews, MD, Northwell Health
- Leslie Ballas, MD, Cedars-Sinai
- Beth Beadle, MD, PhD, Stanford University
- Andrea Bezjak, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
- Rachel C. Blitzblau, MD, PhD, Duke University
- Aileen Chen, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Junzo P. Chino, MD, Duke University
- Casey Chollet-Lipscomb, MD, Tennessee Oncology
- Christine S. Chung, MD, John Muir Cancer Medical Group
- Curtiland Deville, MD, Johns Hopkins University
- Kiran Devisetty, MD, Johnson & Johnson
- Felix Y. Feng, MD, University of California, San Francisco
- Mary Feng, MD, University of California, San Francisco
- Laura M. Freedman, MD, University of Miami
- Thomas J. Galloway, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Sharad Goyal, MD, George Washington University
- Michael G. Haddock, MD, Mayo Clinic
- Jona A. Hattangadi-Gluth, MD, University of California, San Diego
- Daniel J. Indelicato, MD, University of Florida
- Jerry Jaboin, MD, PhD, MBA, University of Oklahoma
- Corbin R. Johnson, MD, Vanderbilt University
- Nagendra (Bobby) S. Koneru, MD, Paramount Oncology Group
- Yaacov Lawrence, MD, Sheba Medical Center
- Lilie Lin, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Shannon M. MacDonald, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brian Marples, PhD, University of Rochester
- Jyoti S. Mayadev, MD, University of California, San Diego
- Dimitris N. Mihailidis, PhD, University of Pennsylvania
- Jean M. Moran, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Quynh-Nhu Nguyen, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Lincoln Pao, MD, Colorado Urology Associates
- Tony S. Quang, MD, JD, VA Long Beach Medical Center
- Amar Rewari, MD, MBA, Luminis Health
- Kenneth B. Roberts, MD, Yale University
- Clifford G. Robinson, MD, Washington University in St. Louis
- Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis
- David Sher, MD, MPH, University of Texas Southwestern
- Malika Siker, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin
- Oscar Streeter, MD, Summa Health Medical Group
- Cristiane Takita, MD, MBA, University of Miami
- Stephanie Terezakis, MD, University of Minnesota
- Mylin A. Torres, MD, Emory University
- Christina Tsien, MD, McGill University
- James S. Welsh, MD, Loyola University
- Ying Xiao, PhD, University of Pennsylvania
- Kamil M. Yenice, PhD, The University of Chicago
- Hsiang-Hsuan Michael Yu, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center
Candidates for Fellow designation must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support. A committee reviews all nominations and presents the candidates to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval. More information about the Fellows program is available via the ASTRO website, including the complete list of ASTRO Fellows.
ABOUT ASTRO
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. For information on radiation therapy, visit RTAnswers.org. To learn more about ASTRO, visit our website and follow us on social media.