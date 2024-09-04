Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., September 4, 2024 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today the seven studies to be highlighted in the 2024 ASTRO Annual Meeting press program.

Researchers will discuss their findings in news briefings held September 30 and October 1 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. and via live webcast. Reporters can register to attend the briefings and join the Annual Meeting virtually or in person in our press kit at www.astro.org/annualmeetingpress.

The news briefing schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 30, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Abstract 1: “A randomized trial of hypofractionated post-mastectomy radiation therapy (PMRT) in women with breast reconstruction (RT CHARM, Alliance A221505),” presented by Matthew Poppe, MD, FASTRO, University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute

LBA 01: “Prostate Advanced Radiation Technologies Investigating Quality of Life (PARTIQoL): Phase III randomized clinical trial of proton therapy vs IMRT for localized prostate cancer,” presented by Jason Efstathiou, MD, PhD, FASTRO, Massachusetts General Hospital

LBA 02: “Concurrent chemoradiation +/- atezolizumab (atezo) in limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC): Results of NRG Oncology/Alliance LU005,” presented by Kristin A. Higgins, MD, City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta

LBA 03: “Interim futility results of NRG-HN005, a randomized, phase II/III non-inferiority trial for non-smoking p16+ oropharyngeal cancer patients,” presented by Sue Yom, MD, PhD, FASTRO, University of California, San Francisco

Moderator: Sameer Keole, MD, FASTRO, Mayo Clinic, ASTRO President-elect

Tuesday, October 1, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Abstract 2: “A prospective, phase II study of 177Lu-Dotatate in patients with surgery- and radiation-refractory meningioma: Results of the WHO grade II/III cohort,” presented by Kenneth Merrell, MD, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine

Abstract 150: “Evaluating neurocognitive recovery following stereotactic radiosurgery and whole brain radiation therapy: Insights from a pooled analysis of three phase III trials,” presented by Hua-Ren Ryan Cherng, MD, University of Maryland Medical Center

Abstract 215: “Centering Black voices: Factors influencing a cancer patient’s decision to join a clinical trial,” presented by Charlyn Gomez, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Moderator: Andrea K. Ng, MD, MPH, FASTRO, Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, incoming ASTRO Education Council Vice Chair

