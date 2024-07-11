Newswise — Alexandria, Virginia — The Boards of Directors of the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and its Foundation (AAO-HNS/F) are pleased to announce that Rahul K. Shah, MD, MBA, has been selected as the next Executive Vice President (EVP) and CEO. Dr. Shah will formally assume the leadership role for the organization in December 2024, following the retirement and 10-year tenure of James C. Denneny III, MD.

“This appointment marks a significant milestone for our organization, and we are confident that Dr. Shah brings the dynamic leadership and cohesive collaboration needed to continue to guide us into the future and build upon our strong infrastructure that has resulted in significant contributions to the specialty, patient care, and medicine,” shared Douglas D. Backous, MD, AAO-HNS/F President, who also led the efforts of the EVP/CEO Search Committee since the start of his presidency in October 2023.

Dr. Shah currently serves as the senior vice president for the Children’s National Hospital-Based Specialties Center with oversite of 17 divisions and institutes and where he has brought innovation to the role and led several strategic initiatives. Prior to that appointment in 2021, he served as inaugural vice-president, chief quality and safety officer for Children’s National Health System. From 2012 – 2014, he served as president of the Medical Staff at Children’s National Medical Center, and from 2011 – 2014, he was the inaugural associate surgeon-in-chief at Children’s National Medical Center and the Medical Director of Perioperative Services. Dr. Shah joined the faculty of Children’s National Medical Center in 2006, rising to the rank of professor at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in 2017.

“Dr. Shah is a proven leader who has demonstrated a career-long commitment and passion for the specialty and equitable patient care. His keen understanding of the challenges facing our members and our patients is essential to the AAO-HNS/F strategic direction and advancement of our shared goals as the global leader in optimizing quality ear, nose, and throat patient care,” said Dr. Backous.

Dr. Shah has been an active member of the Academy since he was in medical school, serving as Chair of the Advisory Council on Quality, Co-chair of the Patient Safety and Quality Committee, Co-chair of the Home Study Course Section 2, the Honorary Guests Lecturer of the 2019 Cotton-Fitton Endowed Lecture in Pediatric Otolaryngology, and in other areas of engagement earning him a Distinguished Service Award in 2013.

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen by the Boards of Directors to represent our specialty and advocate for our members to better serve our patients. I am excited to partner with and add value to our members navigating an increasingly complex healthcare environment," said Dr. Shah.

Dr. Shah has received numerous awards for his research, which includes resource utilization and outcomes, patient safety, and medical errors. He has authored over 130 articles and three textbooks, has given hundreds of national and international presentations, and has created and taught dozens of courses.

Dr. Shah obtained a combined BA/MD from Boston University School of Medicine in 2000, thereafter completing an otolaryngology residency at Tufts University and a pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at Children’s Hospital Boston, Harvard University. He also earned an MBA in 2014 from the George Washington University Healthcare program.

A more in-depth profile of Dr. Shah will be published by the AAO-HNS Bulletin later this fall.

About the AAO-HNS/F

The AAO-HNS is one of the world’s largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. We engage our members and help them achieve excellence and provide high-quality, evidence-informed, and equitable ear, nose, and throat care through professional and public education, research, and health policy advocacy. The Academy has approximately 13,000 members.

The AAO-HNS Foundation works to advance the art, science, and ethical practice of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery through education, research, and quality measurement.