Newswise — Ramiro Garzon, MD, has been named the new chief of Hematology and Hematological Malignancies at Huntsman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Health. As chief, Garzon will oversee all hematology clinical care, research, and training programs.

Huntsman Cancer Institute, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West, provides care to Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and Montana. Major focuses include developing new treatment for hematologic malignancies, identifying inherited risk factors, and conducting clinical trials to expand treatment options.

Garzon is a physician-scientist who currently serves as professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology at Ohio State University. His focus is patients with leukemia, particularly acute myeloid leukemia. Garzon’s research focuses on the molecular mechanisms of these cancers to provide more effective treatments. He has published over 140 manuscripts and his research has been continuously funded over the past 12 years by multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health.

"Dr. Garzon is a national leader in hematology," says John Inadomi, MD, Jon M. Huntsman Presidential Chair and chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. "His expertise, experience, and leadership will help us discover more medical advancements in blood cancer research and care and improve upon the incredible work already being done in the department."

Garzon will develop and execute the vision and mission of the division, including fostering a national reputation for excellence in research, mentoring a diverse faculty and other trainees, and advancing the clinical programs. He will be an attending physician on the inpatient Bone Marrow Transplant and Hematologic Malignancies units.

“We are so happy to welcome Dr. Garzon to Huntsman Cancer Institute,” says Sachin Apte, MD, chief clinical officer of Huntsman Cancer Institute. “Offering better and more effective treatments for leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma to our patients is at the heart of what we do. He will lead those efforts and his clinical expertise aligns perfectly with our core values, including patient-centered care, and training the next generation of care providers.”

Garzon attained his medical degree from the National University of Córdoba in Argentina and completed his residency at Hospital Privado in Córdoba and Danbury Hospital in Connecticut, an affiliate with the Yale School of Medicine. He also completed a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University and a leukemia fellowship at Ohio State University. He will serve on the Huntsman Cancer Institute Research Leadership Council and the newly established Clinical Innovation and Excellence Committee, and continue his nationally recognized laboratory-based research program in leukemia.

“The collaborative and friendly culture, along with the incredible clinical and scientific achievements during a relatively short period of time are what drew me to Huntsman Cancer Institute,” says Ramiro Garzon, MD. “My overarching goal is to take the division to the next level in clinical care, research, and education, while paying attention to faculty and staff well-being, equity and diversity,” he says.

Dr. Garzon grew up in Argentina and he was drawn to science at an early age. “While other kids were playing sports, I was spending hours in the attic of my house doing experiments in my laboratory,” says Garzon. “Many years later, I came to the USA pursuing training in Hematology and Oncology. It was during my fellowship at Jefferson, that I felt in love with Hematology. I was very lucky to learn from Hematology giants like Drs. Allan J Erslev, Jose Martinez and Neal Flomenberg. I will never forget that.” He and his wife have four children and are outdoors enthusiasts.

Garzon begins his service on November 16, 2022. He succeeds Brian McClune, DO, who has served as co-chief in this position, alongside John Phillips, PhD, in an interim capacity since July 19th of 2021. McClune will continue his service at Huntsman Cancer Institute, including his clinical program caring for blood cancer patients and his responsibilities as Hematology associate chief for Clinical Affairs.

About Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah is the official cancer center of Utah and the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West. The campus includes a state-of-the-art cancer specialty hospital, and two buildings dedicated to cancer research. HCI provides patient care, cancer screening, and education at community clinics and affiliate hospitals throughout the Mountain West. HCI is consistently recognized among the best cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Report. The region’s first proton therapy center opened in 2021 and a major hospital expansion is underway. HCI is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for staff, students, patients, and communities. Advancing cancer research discoveries and treatments to meet the needs of patients who live far away from a major medical center is a unique focus. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at HCI than at any other cancer center, including genes responsible for breast, ovarian, colon, head and neck cancers, and melanoma. HCI was founded by Jon M. and Karen Huntsman.