Newswise — CLEVELAND – An innovative urologic oncologist with a passion for minority men’s health and racial justice in medicine has joined University Hospitals.

Randy Vince, Jr., MD, MS, is a urologic oncologist who joined UH as a faculty member of the Urology Institute and Seidman Cancer Center on Aug. 1. Seeing patients at UH’s Otis Moss Jr. Health Center and Seidman Cancer Center at UH Cleveland Medical Center, Dr. Vince’s practice will bring UH men’s health services to a variety of Cleveland residents – including those living in Fairfax, a high-need Cleveland neighborhood. His experience coordinating, developing and implementing protocols and programs that focus on the education and delivery of highly-specialized, quality care to minority men and the underserved is a huge asset to UH and the community.

Dr. Vince was born and raised in Baltimore. In several of his publications, he speaks openly of his journey from childhood into medicine. Early in life, Dr. Vince witnessed societal problems such as poverty, food insecurity, drugs, and violence, which he attributes to helping him see “both sides of the tracks.” After graduating from medical school with a class of predominately white students, Dr. Vince decided to pursue a specialty that historically lacks racial diversity. The combination of his life, educational, and medical experience has given him a first-hand view of the insufficient attention given to disparities in all aspects.

As a clinician-researcher, he has done his best to combat the lack of conversation by publishing several papers on elements of racism in medicine. His most recent include a profile piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association, and an op-ed addressed to the American Urological Association, calling for the organization to reverse its history of ignoring the importance of diversity and develop initiatives that will result in lasting change.

At the patient level, he speaks regularly about the basics of cancer and its treatments to provide a working knowledge of conditions disproportionately affecting communities of color.

For UH, Dr. Vince will be part of a multidisciplinary genitourinary cancer team poised to tackle prostate cancer and other urologic malignancies. At UH Seidman Cancer Center, he will work alongside a talented group of radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, therapists, and other support staff – giving the most complete view of the journey of cancer patients.

In addition to his clinical delivery of urologic care, Dr. Vince will serve as the inaugural Minority Men’s Health Director for UH Cutler Center for Men – a program designed to help men connect to the experts and resources they need for a lifetime of physical, mental, and emotional health. Dr. Vince’s position with UH Cutler Center for Men will keep the component of access top of mind.

“I couldn’t be more excited and proud to have Randy join the UH Urology Institute and serve as the inaugural Director of Minority Men’s Health within UH Cutler Center for Men. His life journey, training, drive and passion are second to none, and perfectly position him to make a major impact at UH and within our community,” said Lee Ponsky, MD, FACS, Professor and Chairman, UH Urology Institute and Executive Director, UH Cutler Center for Men.

“I have no doubt that Randy will make major contributions with understanding and impacting change in the area of health disparities as well as urologic cancers. He was highly sought after nationally, and we are very excited for him to have chosen to join our growing UH Urology team,” said Dr. Ponsky, the Leo & Charlotte Goldberg Chair in Advanced Surgical Therapies.

An active researcher, Dr. Vince will also look to lead and support research initiatives at UH. With support from both UH and Case Western Reserve University, Dr. Vince will continue his work surrounding health disparities and epigenetics. He has a particular interest in mitigating the impact of structural racism on healthcare outcomes with a focus on urologic malignancies. He looks to better understand the barriers causing inequitable healthcare in the local community and the impact of social determinants of health on tumor biology.

“I am honored to join such a talented, multi-disciplinary team at University Hospitals. This group is forward thinking and really looks to push the current boundaries of healthcare,” said Dr. Vince. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of the Cleveland area and establishing a long-term presence at the UH Otis Moss, Jr. and Olivet Community Health & Wellness Center, and UH Seidman Cancer Center. Simultaneously advocating for and educating patients while removing barriers to healthcare for Cleveland’s most underserved is just the tip of the iceberg – there’s a real mindset change ahead of us, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Dr. Vince joins UH after a prestigious Society of Urologic Oncology fellowship at the University of Michigan, where he also earned his master’s in computational medicine and bioinformatics. Highly involved with the University’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, he led several longitudinal mentorship and pipeline programs. Before Michigan Medicine, Dr. Vince completed his urology residency with Virginia Commonwealth University, receiving the Department of Surgery’s Best Teaching Intern Award and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award. He’s also been recognized for several other research and fellowship accomplishments. He earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

