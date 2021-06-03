Kogod School of Business Cybersecurity Experts Available

WHAT: Just a few weeks after a ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline impacting the gas supply on the East Coast, new ransomware attacks have impacted food supply chains and transportation systems. The FBI has linked the attack on major beef producer JBS to Russian cybercriminal group REvil, there has been a recent string of cyberattacks on U.S. organizations in the past year; most recently the U.S. Agency for International Development, Massachusetts Steamship Authority, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and San Diego-based Scripps Health.

As these cyberattacks continue to spread beyond banking and financial institutions, American University’s Kogod School of Business and it’s Cybersecurity Governance Center have various experts available to comment on the economic implications of cyberattacks on supply chains, cybersecurity risks in supply chains, data privacy, and cybersecurity.

WHEN: June 3, 2021 – ongoing

WHERE: Via Skype, Zoom, email, or telephone

WHO: American University has the following experts in cybersecurity, cybersecurity policy, global supply chain impacts, and economy.

Ayman Omar is an associate professor in AU’s Kogod School of Business’ department of information technology & analytics and a research fellow at the Kogod Cybersecurity Governance Center (KCGC). His research interests focus on global supply chain management, specifically targeting areas such as supply chain integration and responsiveness, cyber risks in global supply chains, and sustainability in global supply chains. Prior to receiving his Ph.D., he worked in the oil industry and conducted several consulting projects for a wide range of corporations including many Fortune 100 companies as well as small privately owned firms.

Heng Xu is the director of the Kogod Cyber Governance Center and a professor in Kogod’s department of information technology & analytics. She is an expert in AI governance, privacy protection, data ethics, algorithmic fairness, analytical transparency, and accountability. Her research has received many awards and secured highly coveted grants. Dr. Xu also teaches classes in cybersecurity risk management and governance.

Nan Zhang is a professor of information technology and analytics in AU’s Kogod School of Business and a research fellow at the Kogod Cybersecurity Governance Center (KCGC). His expertise is in data privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and regulatory issues. His current research focuses on the proper use of data analytics and machine learning to understand people’s preferences and behavior, especially pertaining to important business and regulatory decisions.