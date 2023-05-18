Abstract

Purpose

This integrative review aims to identify the triggers for rapid response team (RRT) activation and their outcomes in pediatric patients and to compare them with those of adult patients. In addition, this integrative review synthesizes the outcomes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), intensive care unit (ICU) admission, length of hospital stay, and mortality following RRT activation.

Method

An integrative review using the Whittemore and Knafl methodology was undertaken with a search of three large databases (PubMed, Ovid MEDLINE, and CINAHL) and found 25 relevant studies published in the years 2017 through 2022.

Results

Tachypnea, decreased oxygen saturation, tachycardia, changes in blood pressure, and level of consciousness were the most common triggers in both populations. However, specific activation triggers differed between children and adults.

Conclusions

The most common triggers for RRT are detectable through vital signs monitoring; therefore, vigilant tracking of patients’ vital signs is critical and can provide early clues to clinical deterioration.