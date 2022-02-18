Each year on Rare Disease Day (Feb. 28), the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) shows support for those affected by the full spectrum of rare diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis (PF), to recognize the need for more education, research and treatments.

Available for interviews is Dr. Joseph Lasky, chief medical officer at the PFF, who can provide disease education to improve public understanding of PF, help drive earlier, accurate diagnoses, and educate patients on all their health care options. Dr. Lasky can also speak to research initiatives underway to transform the lives of people living with PF and speed the path to a cure.

Dr. Lasky is a professor and Pulmonary/Critical Care Section Chief at Tulane University Medical School. He serves as the Site Principal Investigator for numerous ongoing clinical trials in pulmonary fibrosis. Dr. Lasky has authored over 100 PF publications spanning basic molecular science to clinical trials. He is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and a member of the American Thoracic Society. Dr. Lasky earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic. He attended Duke University for his fellowship in pulmonary and clinical care.