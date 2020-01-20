Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation Welcomes New Trustee

Newswise — Perth Amboy, NJ – January 20, 2020 – Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Jane Mueller to the Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jane to the board of trustees,” says Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Meridian Health Foundation, to which the Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation belongs. “As a prominent real estate agent in the East Brunswick area, she is really tied into the community and brings with her an in-depth knowledge of what they want and need. This is crucial as we work to expand and enhance health care services for the region, particularly on the Old Bridge campus, which is currently building a new Emergency Department.”

Mueller is a real estate agent with REMAX First Realty and has been named the number one broker associate in East Brunswick from 2015 to today. She has won the New Jersey Circle of Excellence Award every year, was inducted into the REMAX Hall of Fame and was voted the Best of the Best Real Estate Agent in Middlesex County.

“Giving back is just a part of who I am and what I believe,” says Mueller. “As a member of the community, I want to ensure that the best care is available in our own backyard. You never know when you will find yourself in need of medical attention, and you want your local hospital to be able to get you healthy and get you home. I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to serving the Raritan Bay Medical Center community on the board of trustees.”

The addition of Mueller comes at a pivotal time in Raritan Bay Medical Center’s growth. She will work alongside fellow trustees, as well as Michael Eagan, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Raritan Bay Medical Center, and Timothy O’Brien, who are co-chairs in the efforts to raise funds in support of the new Emergency Department.

The funds raised for this project all contribute toward a $150 million fundraising goal as part of Meridian Health Foundation’s Giving Heals campaign. Giving Heals supports four important initiatives: strengthening oncology services, improving clinical outcomes, enhancing the patient experience and broadening clinical research and academic programs at the following Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers in Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties: Bayshore Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Ocean Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center.

To learn about how you can make a gift to Raritan Bay Medical Center or to the Giving Heals campaign, please call Linda Hill, executive director, Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation, at 732-324-5376, or visit www.Hackensackmeridianhealth.org/givingheals.

ABOUT THE GIVING HEALS CAMPAIGN

Giving Heals is a $150 million regional comprehensive campaign to raise funds for strengthening oncology services, improving clinical outcomes, enhancing the patient experience and broadening clinical research and academic programs. Publicly announced at the Meridian Health Foundation Gala on November 17, 2018, the campaign will run through 2020. Nearly $110 million dollars has been raised to date to support the following Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers: Jersey Shore University Medical Center, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Bayshore Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its second class of 96 students in 2019 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###