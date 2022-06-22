Abstract: RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) are pivotal for regulating gene expression as they are involved in each step of RNA metabolism. Several RBPs are essential for viable growth and development in mammals. RNA-binding motif 47 (RBM47) is an RRM-containing RBP whose role in mammalian embryonic development is poorly understood yet deemed to be essential since its loss in mouse embryos leads to perinatal lethality. In this study, we attempted to elucidate the significance of RBM47 in cell-fate decisions of mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs). Downregulation of Rbm47 did not affect mESC maintenance and the cell cycle but perturbed the expression of primitive endoderm (PrE) markers and increased GATA4 + PrE-like cells. However, the PrE misregulation could be reversed by either overexpressing Rbm47 or treating the knockdown mESCs with the inhibitors of FGFR or MEK, suggesting an implication of RBM47 in regulating FGF-ERK signaling. Rbm47 knockdown affected the multi-lineage differentiation potential of mESCs as it regressed teratoma in NSG mice and led to a skewed expression of differentiation markers in serum-induced monolayer differentiation. Further, lineage-specific differentiation revealed that Rbm47 is essential for proper differentiation of mESCs towards neuroectodermal and endodermal fate. Taken together, we assign a hitherto unknown role(s) to RBM47 in a subtle regulation of mESC differentiation.