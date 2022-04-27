Abstract

Frequent exposure to mechanistic damages, pathological ingression, and chronic inflammation leads to recurrent cell death in the gut epithelium. Intestinal stem cells (ISCs) that reside in crypt-specific niches have an unprecedented role in gut epithelium renewal. ISC also facilitates the formation of mature intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) through regular differentiation and renewal in short turnover cycles. Interestingly, oxidative stress (OS) prevalent in the gut has a dominant role in the regulation of ISC proliferation and development. However, it is unclear, which axis OS controls the cellular signaling and underlying molecular mechanism to drive ISC turnover and regeneration cycle. Therefore, this review provides a comprehensive overview of the present understanding of OS generation in the gut, relatively directing the ISC development and regeneration under a conditional cellular environment. Additionally, the focus has been drawn on intestinal nutritional state and its related alteration on OS and its effect on ISCs. Moreover, recent findings and new approaches are emphasized herewith to enhance the present understanding of the mechanisms that direct universal ISC characteristics.