Research Alert

Newswise — Hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs) in the bulge are a multipotent adult stem cell population. They can periodically give rise to new HFs and even regenerate the epidermis and sebaceous glands during wound healing. An increasing number of biomarkers have been used to isolate, label, and trace HFSCs in recent years. Considering more detailed data from single-cell transcriptomics technology, we mainly focus on the important HFSC molecular markers and their regulatory roles in this review.

 

Core Tip: Hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs) in the bulge are a multipotent adult stem cell population. They can periodically give rise to new HFs and even regenerate the epidermis and sebaceous glands during wound healing. An increasing number of biomarkers have been used to isolate, label, and trace HFSCs in recent years. Considering more detailed data from single-cell transcriptomics technology, we mainly focus on the important HFSC molecular markers and their regulatory roles in this review.

Journal Link: World J Stem Cells 2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

World J Stem Cells 2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Stem Cells
KEYWORDS
Hair Follicle Bulge Secondary hair germ Marker Single-cell RNA-sequencing hair follicle stem cells Molecular Markers
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News