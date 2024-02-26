Newswise — Hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs) in the bulge are a multipotent adult stem cell population. They can periodically give rise to new HFs and even regenerate the epidermis and sebaceous glands during wound healing. An increasing number of biomarkers have been used to isolate, label, and trace HFSCs in recent years. Considering more detailed data from single-cell transcriptomics technology, we mainly focus on the important HFSC molecular markers and their regulatory roles in this review.

