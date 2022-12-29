Newswise — December 29, 2022 – Nearly one-fourth of breast cancer patients who start breast reconstruction after mastectomy don't complete the reconstructive process. The concept of reconstructive burnout is introduced and discussed in a study in the January issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Certain patient characteristics and complications are risk factors for developing reconstructive burnout, according to the report by ASPS Member Surgeons Nicholas T. Haddock, MD and Sumeet S. Teotia, MD, and colleagues of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas. They write, "It is critical to tailor each patient's reconstructive journey to meet both their emotional and physical needs to avoid reconstructive burnout."

Experience shows high rate of reconstructive burnout

Breast reconstruction has demonstrated benefits for women undergoing mastectomy for breast cancer. However, the reconstructive process "can be a long road with many hurdles to achieve an ideal aesthetic result," according to the authors. Cancer treatment, surgical complications, and other medical conditions can affect patients both physically and emotionally.

"[T]here are a subset of patients who begin the reconstructive journey but do not complete it—a term we introduce as reconstructive burnout," Drs. Haddock and Teotia and coauthors write. They reviewed their experience with 530 patients between 2014 and 2017. All of the women underwent skin-sparing mastectomy as a first step toward breast reconstruction.

At follow-up, 76.6% of the patients had completed breast reconstruction. The remaining 24.4% were classified as having reconstructive burnout – defined by the authors as "either no breast mound reconstruction or completion of the breast mound without completion of all major revisions."

Key risk factors for not completing breast reconstruction

More than 80% of patients underwent initial reconstruction using tissue expanders (TEs) to maximize the amount of skin available for reconstruction. In this group, the overall global complication rate (minor and major) was about 48% among women with reconstructive burnout, compared to 36% for those who completed reconstruction. Reconstructive burnout was also associated with a higher rate of complications requiring surgical treatment, 36% versus 17%; and complications requiring removal (explantation) of TEs, 23% versus 5%.

About 35% of patients underwent implant-based reconstruction, while 65% underwent autologous (using the patient's own tissues) reconstruction. Risk of reconstructive burnout were similar for these two groups: 17% and 19%, respectively. Even though it is "an inherently more complicated procedure," patients undergoing autologous reconstruction were twice as likely to complete reconstruction.

Older age, higher body mass index (BMI), diabetes, and TE-related complications were associated with a higher risk of reconstructive burnout. On adjusted analysis, the most important risk factors were radiation therapy, higher BMI, and TE explantation.

The researchers note some limitations of their study, including a lack of information on the women's reasons for deciding to stop reconstruction prematurely. "During the course of breast reconstruction after mastectomy, patients can be overwhelmed either emotionally, mentally, and/or physically and prematurely stop reconstruction due to reconstructive burnout," Drs. Haddock and Teotia write.

The authors hope their study will increase awareness of reconstructive burnout, and the relevant risk factors, among women undergoing mastectomy. They conclude: "These findings will help guide pre-operative and pre-reconstructive conversations with patients in order to manage expectations for patients that may be highly susceptible to burnout."

Drs. Haddock and Teotia also emphasize that increased access to all breast reconstruction methods - implant-based and/or autologous - would lead to a better informed patient and decision making, which can translate towards more completion of breast reconstruction. Additionally, since the study found autologous breast reconstruction patients are more likely to complete all phases of reconstruction including revision surgeries, it is beneficial that patients continue to have an increased and unencumbered access to autologous breast reconstruction at all levels of their care at different settings.

Read [Reconstructive Burnout after Mastectomy: Implications for Patient Selection]

###

About Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

For over 75 years, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery® (http://www.prsjournal.com/) has been the one consistently excellent reference for every specialist who uses plastic surgery techniques or works in conjunction with a plastic surgeon. The official journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery® brings subscribers up-to-the-minute reports on the latest techniques and follow-up for all areas of plastic and reconstructive surgery, including breast reconstruction, experimental studies, maxillofacial reconstruction, hand and microsurgery, burn repair and cosmetic surgery, as well as news on medico-legal issues.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 7,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 94 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.