"We sent this survey to the 10,000 recreational tennis players in the United States. And what we found was that on every single variable tennis players score higher than the general population. So this is, like I said, it's probably one of the largest studies that's been done and was an objective way of showing that tennis specifically is good for your health."

- Alexis Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Open

U.S. Open Doctors Panel 24 Aug 2023 from Newswise on Vimeo.