Light serves as both an energy source and a crucial environmental signal for plant development. Plants use specific photoreceptors to detect light wavelengths, adjusting growth patterns accordingly. However, the function of phytochromes like PhyB in strawberries remained largely unexplored. With challenges such as inconsistent environmental conditions and plant overgrowth, this research was vital. Addressing these issues requires in-depth exploration of how strawberries respond to light stimuli.



This research was led by scientists from Huazhong Agricultural University and Hangzhou Academy of Agricultural Sciences, in collaboration with the University of Maryland. Published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad232) on November 17, 2023, in Horticulture Research, the study delves into how the FvePhyB receptor affects growth and pigmentation in woodland strawberries. By analyzing a mutant strain named P8, researchers uncovered how disruptions in FvePhyB alter plant structure and pigmentation.



The P8 mutant was identified through ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) mutagenesis, revealing plants with increased height and reduced pigmentation. Genetic analysis confirmed that FvePhyB is essential for red/far-red light signaling, controlling tissue elongation and anthocyanin synthesis—pigments responsible for strawberry’s red color. The mutation triggered changes in hormone-related gene expression and anthocyanin biosynthesis. When crossed with another mutation affecting the DELLA protein FveRGA1, the researchers observed an amplified effect, significantly elongating internodes. These findings suggest that FvePhyB can precisely modulate plant architecture and fruit quality, providing new strategies for enhancing crop performance under diverse light conditions.



Dr. Chunying Kang of Huazhong Agricultural University, the study's lead author, highlighted the significance of the findings: "This research offers deep insights into how light signals control plant morphology and pigment production in strawberries. Understanding FvePhyB's function opens new possibilities for leveraging environmental factors to enhance both the visual appeal and nutritional value of strawberries. These insights could be transformative for growers dealing with fluctuating light environments."



The study's findings have far-reaching implications for strawberry cultivation and plant science. By optimizing light conditions or enhancing FvePhyB activity, growers may better control plant growth and improve fruit pigmentation—key factors in marketability. Moreover, this research could drive advances in optimizing crop performance in regions with unstable light conditions, making strawberry farming more resilient and productive in diverse climates.

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32172539) and the Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities (2662022YLPY002).

