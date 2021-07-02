Article title: Downregulation of DUOX1 function contributes to aging-related impairment of innate airway injury responses and accelerated senile emphysema

Authors: Caspar Schiffers, Lennart K.A. Lundblad, Milena Hristova, Aida Habibovic, Christopher M. Dustin, Nirav Daphtary, Minara Aliyeva, David J. Seward, Yvonne M. W. Janssen-Heininger, Emiel F.M. Wouters, Niki L Reynaert, Albert van der Vliet

From the authors: “In summary, the present study highlights a novel association between healthy aging and lung [dual oxidase 1 (DUOX1)] function and suggests that DUOX1 downregulation during aging may contribute to functional impairments and development of senile emphysema”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.