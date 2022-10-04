Article title: Fibronectin-EDA accumulates via reduced ubiquitination downstream of toll-like receptor 9 activation in SSc-ILD fibroblasts

Authors: Ferhan Tuncer, Melissa Bulik, John Villandre, Travis Lear, Yanwen Chen, Beyza Tuncer, Daniel J. Kass, Eleanor Valenzi, Christina Morse, John Sembrat II, Robert Lafyatis, Bill Chen, John Evankovich

From the authors: “Our results provide a framework to examine the contribution of [toll-like receptor 9] signaling via endogenous nucleic acids in promoting [Fibronectin-Extra Domain A] accumulation.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.