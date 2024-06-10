Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 10, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai has launched a program to help people 40 and older who do not have Alzheimer’s disease but want to understand—and reduce—their risk for developing the illness.

“After several decades of research, we understand that Alzheimer’s disease is not going to be easy to conquer,” said Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, director of The Maxine and Bernard Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Healthy Aging Program. “There is no magic infusion, injection or pill that will cure it, but there are tactics to prevent or reduce one’s risk for it. While we continue to search for a viable path for stopping this disease in its entirety, prevention is of the utmost importance.”

An estimated 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. As advances in medicine and disease prevention are helping more people live longer and reach the age—65 and older—at risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, Cedars-Sinai’s healthy aging program focuses on personalized risk profiling using clinically validated tools.

Risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia include family history of the disease, a gene called APOE4, diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, unhealthy weight, history of traumatic brain injury or head trauma, and social isolation.

The Cedars-Sinai program is open to anyone 40 to 60 years old with at least two of these risk factors, and anyone 60 or older who doesn’t have signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia but wants to protect their brain health.

Prior to their first clinic visit, patients complete a questionnaire that delves into their physical activity, diet, social networking, history of physical and emotional trauma, and level of education, among other things.

During the clinic visit, Tan and colleagues perform a detailed physical and neurological exam and cognitive tests. They also assess each patient’s grip strength, how many times they can sit in a chair and stand up again unsupported in 30 seconds, their level of frailty and risk of falling. Some patients are sent home with digital devices to continuously measure blood pressure, sleep patterns and oxygenation during sleep.

“These are things that are not necessarily asked about in primary care, or even in general neurology clinics,” said Tan, who is also medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders and the Carmen and Louis Warschaw Endowed Chair in Neurology at Cedars-Sinai. “We use clinically validated tools to evaluate each individual’s risk and resilience factors. And based on that information, we teach them strategies to reduce their risk and maintain brain health.”

The team includes a dietitian to help participants improve their eating habits, a health psychologist who assists with behavior change issues such as smoking cessation, sleep specialists, and an occupational therapist who helps participants understand how their brains work and offers cognitive training to improve memory habits. Patients also can be referred to other specialists, including those from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, as brain and heart health are closely linked, Tan said.

“Studies show that as many as 40% of cases of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias can be prevented or delayed with the right clinical guidance,” said Nancy L. Sicotte, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology and the Women’s Guild Distinguished Chair in Neurology at Cedars-Sinai. “We launched this program to help our patients optimize their brain health throughout life, and also to push the science forward through continued translational research.”

Tan noted that recommendations and referrals are personalized and specific to each patient. He said that everyone is different, and while some people have more areas to improve on and others have fewer, everyone has something.

“We want to help people take preventive action as early as possible,” Tan said. “Delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease for even five to eight years is tantamount to a cure for many people, because the greatest risk is in those ages 80 and up. Those who delay onset until their late 80s might avoid it altogether.”

