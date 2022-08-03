Abstract: Background: There is several challenges to solve irreversible loss of cardiomyocytes due to myocardial infarction. Cell therapy is believed as an ideal treatment for cardiac regeneration in the infarct area. Obtaining adipose-derived stem cells increases seems to be promising, however it is limited by the capacity to differentiate. Stimulation by injectable platelet-rich fibrin appears to have the beneficial effects to accelerate cardiomyocyte-like cells differentiation. Objective: To analyse the benefit of injectable platelet-rich fibrin to accelerate differentiation of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells into cardiomyocyte-like cells. Methods: This study is a true experimental randomized post-test design study. Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells were isolated from adipose tissues and cultured until 4 passages. The characteristics of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells were measured by the expression of CD 34-, CD 45-, and CD 105+ using flowcytometry. The samples were divided into 3 groups, i.e. negative control (α-MEM), positive control (differentiation medium) and treatment group (platelet-rich fibrin). The assessment of GATA-4 marker expression was conducted using flowcytometry on the fifth day and troponin was conducted using immunocytochemistry on the tenth day to determine the differentiation to cardiomyocyte. Data analysis was conducted using T-test and One-Way ANOVA on normally distributed data determined through Shapiro-Wilk test. Results: Flowcytometry on GATA-4 expression revealed significant difference on addition of platelet-rich fibrin compared with negative and positive controls (68.20 ± 6.82 vs 58.15 ± 1.23; p<0.05; 68.20 ± 6.82 vs 52.96 ± 2.02; p<0.05). This was supported by the results of immunocytochemistry on troponin expression which revealed significant difference between platelet-rich fibrin group compared with negative and positive controls (50.66 ± 7.2 vs 10.73 ± 2.39; p<0.05; 50.66 ± 7.2 vs 26.00 ± 0.4; p<0.05). Conclusion: Injectable platelet-rich fibrin has beneficial effect to accelerate differentiation of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells into cardiomyocyte-like cells.