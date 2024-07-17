Newswise — Winston-Salem, North Carolina — July 17, 2024 — The RegeneratOR Test Bed, located in Innovation Quarter, announces the inclusion of Cytoink into its pioneering ecosystem dedicated to advancing biomedical research and development. Cytoink brings cutting-edge biomaterials manufacturing, with over 100 custom formulations, and bioprinting expertise that merges biofunctionality with high-throughput production. Cytoink specializes in the biofabrication of in vitro 3D tissue phantoms, extrusion-based and light-based (DLP/VAM) bioinks, and integrated perfusion microfluidics bioreactors. Additionally, Cytoink provides bespoke biomaterial solutions and advanced 3D tissue modeling services from concept to minimal viable product runs.

Cytoink is committed to shaping the future of biomedical R&D by emphasizing precision and efficiency, thereby revolutionizing traditional approaches and minimizing reliance on animal testing. Their innovative solutions aim to accelerate scientific progress while ensuring robust and reliable outcomes.

Bioinks, which are used to print complex tissues, are substances made of living cells suspended in polymers or hydrogels. These “inks” are used in printing devices to formulate scaffolds for cell expansion, or entire 3D printed organs and tissues.

"At Cytoink, we envision a future where accuracy and speed are the cornerstones of biomedical research, driving impactful healthcare outcomes," said Martin Tomov, co-founder of Cytoink. "We are thrilled to join the RegeneratOR Test Bed, a hub of innovation that aligns perfectly with our mission to empower research and industry leaders worldwide."

The RegeneratOR Test Bed, operated by the RegenMed Development Organization or ReMDO, is renowned for fostering collaborative environments where cutting-edge technologies converge to advance regenerative medicine and biomedical engineering. By welcoming Cytoink into its ecosystem, the Test Bed continues to expand its capabilities and influence within the biomedical community.

"We are excited to welcome Cytoink to the Test Bed," said Joshua Hunsberger, CTO of ReMDO. "Their expertise in biomaterials and commitment to innovation aim to accelerate the development of technologies that benefit both researchers and patients."

Cytoink's integration into the RegeneratOR Test Bed signifies continued steps to build and support the Piedmont Triad RegenMed Engine, a part of the inaugural National Science Foundation (NSF) Innovation Engines program. In this ecosystem, research in biomedical innovation works to pioneer new standards in biotechnology, facilitating breakthroughs that enhance global health outcomes.

About Cytoink: Cytoink specializes in tunable biomaterials and custom bioengineered solutions with a focus on human-relevant 3D phantoms, tissue-specific bioinks, and functional surface coatings. With a focus on precision and speed, Cytoink helps minimize failures, reduce animal testing, and speed up the path to clinical trials while lowering R&D costs.

For more information about Cytoink and their groundbreaking solutions, visit www.cytoink.com, or email directly at [email protected] Contact: Mihail Stoykov, [email protected]

About ReMDO: The RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO) is a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to help deliver on the promise of regenerative medicine by advancing research to de-risk technologies, promoting progress of biomanufacturing scale-up and automation to make technologies more affordable, and speeding up the translation to clinical practice. For more information, visit http://remdo.org.

For inquiries regarding the RegeneratOR Test Bed and partnership opportunities, please contact Joshua Hunsberger, at [email protected].

Media Contact: Emily Gregg, [email protected]