Newswise — Stay ahead of the curve at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023 (Oct. 13-17) where the most recent advancements and innovations in anesthesia care and pain management will be unveiled. 

Register today to secure your press credentials and access to groundbreaking research, including: 

  • Black patients are 42% more likely to die after surgery than white patients, according to 20-year analysis.  
  • Virtual reality-guided meditation helps ease parents’ anxiety before their children have surgery. 
  • Simple fixes can reduce excessive bleeding after cesarean delivery, from a tool that predicts who is at risk to a shot of a drug that reduces the risk. Postpartum hemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal mortality. 
  • Women are nearly 50% more likely than men to develop depression after a traumatic brain injury, including a concussion. 

