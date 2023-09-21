Newswise — Stay ahead of the curve at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023 (Oct. 13-17) where the most recent advancements and innovations in anesthesia care and pain management will be unveiled.
Register today to secure your press credentials and access to groundbreaking research, including:
- Black patients are 42% more likely to die after surgery than white patients, according to 20-year analysis.
- Virtual reality-guided meditation helps ease parents’ anxiety before their children have surgery.
- Simple fixes can reduce excessive bleeding after cesarean delivery, from a tool that predicts who is at risk to a shot of a drug that reduces the risk. Postpartum hemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal mortality.
- Women are nearly 50% more likely than men to develop depression after a traumatic brain injury, including a concussion.