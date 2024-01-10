Register for the Food Waste webinar!

Food Waste

Over one-third of the food produced in the United States is never eaten, wasting the resources used to produce, transport, process and distribute it – and much of it is sent to landfills, where it breaks down and generates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. EPA recently released two new reports quantifying methane emissions from landfilled food waste and updating recommendations for managing wasted food: From Field to Bin: The Environmental Impacts of U.S. Food Waste Management Pathways and Quantifying Methane Emissions from Landfilled Food Waste.

The reports’ findings emphasize the importance of both reducing the amount of food that is wasted and managing its disposal in more environmentally friendly ways. These reports provide decision-makers with important data on the climate impacts of food waste through landfill methane emissions and highlight the urgent need to keep food out of landfills. This webinar will provide an overview of the findings of the two reports.

Learn more about EPA’s food waste research and sustainable management of food work: