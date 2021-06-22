Media registration is now open for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) 2021 Quality and Safety Conference VIRTUAL

Preview the conference program HERE.

Journalists who meet the ACS criteria for media, can apply for Press Credentials to remotely cover this conference HERE.

The 2021 ACS Quality and Safety Conference—July 12-16, 2021—will present online sessions each day beginning at 8 a.m. (CDT).

Apply in advance by 12 noon (CDT) Thursday, July 8, so you receive your login credentials in time and are ready to virtually attend sessions the first day of the conference.

Why attend the 2021 ACS Quality and Safety Conference VIRTUAL?

Free access to hundreds of presentations, individual speaker talks, panel discussions, abstract research, and quality improvement presentations.

View the keynote address by Eduardo Garcia in advance and watch the live interview with him Tuesday, July 13 at 12:30 pm (CDT). Details are here.

Topics cover issues in health care quality; safe and reliable surgical care; diversity and inclusion in surgery; health care disparities; news about new ACS Quality Programs; updates from existing quality programs; and more!

Access the program in an easy-to-navigate platform via a one-click login.

Once your press credentials are approved and confirmed for registration, you’ll receive an email from [email protected] providing instructions to access the conference platform with your login credentials.

Online registration is free and provides an open-access pass to all sessions. Registration is required for all attendees, including journalists.

For further information, contact: [email protected] (.)

