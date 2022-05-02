Gun violence in the United States surged in 2020 as the country grappled with an unfolding pandemic, deep political divisions and social unrest, economic disruption, and social isolation. That year saw the highest number of gun-related deaths ever recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a sharp increase in gun homicides.

Join the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EST for a virtual discussion about its new analysis of the 2020 CDC firearm fatality data that illustrates striking differences in gun violence across demographic and state-level geographic areas.

Panelists will discuss the Center’s upcoming report, “A Year in Review: 2020 Gun Deaths in the U.S..” In addition to reviewing the analysis, they will also address equity concerns illuminated in the data and highlight evidence-based policy recommendations states can implement to help curb gun violence in all its forms.

Panelists include:

Cassandra Crifasi, PhD , Deputy Director, Center for Gun Violence Solutions, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, Deputy Director, Center for Gun Violence Solutions, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Ari Davis, MPP , Policy Advisor, Center for Gun Violence Solutions, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, Policy Advisor, Center for Gun Violence Solutions, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Lisa Geller, MPH , State Affairs Advisor, Center for Gun Violence Solutions, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, State Affairs Advisor, Center for Gun Violence Solutions, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Quaniqua Carthan-Love , Deputy Director at Cities United

This session will be moderated by Michelle Spencer, MS, Associate Director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.





REGISTER TODAY

“A Year in Review: 2020 CDC Data on Gun Violence in the US”

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. EST

Via Zoom