Newswise — The STEM San Joaquin Conference, formerly known as San Joaquin Expanding Your Horizons, invites students grades 6-9 to register for its annual event on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the University of the Pacific in Stockton.

The conference aims to enhance interest and raise awareness of careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It provides students with valuable opportunities to explore and deepen their understanding of various STEM fields.

Registration is available on the STEM San Joaquin website until Friday, Sept. 13. The event runs from 9 a.m.–3 p.m., and check-in starts at 8:15 a.m. See the flyer for more details.

The full-day agenda features hands-on workshops, including computer repair networking, robotics, chemistry experiments and more. Students will also have the chance to meet and interact with inspiring role models who are actively involved in STEM careers.

Participation is free and includes complimentary lunch and a free T-shirt.

This event is exclusively for students. Attendees should be mature enough to participate independently, as parents are not permitted to accompany their children.

The STEM San Joaquin Conference is co-sponsored by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories/California and the University of the Pacific and coordinated by employee volunteers and the LLNL Science Education Program.