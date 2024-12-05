Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) invites nurses and other healthcare professionals who provide care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families to its 2025 National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) in New Orleans, May 19-21.

NTI is widely regarded as the premier conference for critical care and progressive care nursing education.

“AACN has long been at the forefront of addressing the issues and topics impacting critical and progressive care and nursing practice,” said Jennifer Adamski, AACN president. “NTI combines high-quality education with a high-energy experience designed to inspire and connect everyone who attends.”

NTI will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, with the nearby Sheraton New Orleans Hotel also hosting official events.

The NTI experience will offer nearly 50 clinical practice and professional development topics, allowing attendees to hone their skills while learning and networking with leading experts in critical care and colleagues from across the country.

NTI learning opportunities offer the following formats:

Educational Sessions : More than 200 sessions are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes long and offer CE contact hours.

: More than 200 sessions are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes long and offer CE contact hours. SuperSessions : Large sessions for all participants, featuring motivational keynote speakers and AACN leaders, are geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and/or national and global issues.

: Large sessions for all participants, featuring motivational keynote speakers and AACN leaders, are geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and/or national and global issues. Pharmacology Content : Classroom sessions include a portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on medication-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies.

: Classroom sessions include a portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on medication-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies. Posters : Self-viewing Evidence-Based Solutions and Research, Beacon Award Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices and CSI Academy Innovation digital posters are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31.

: Self-viewing Evidence-Based Solutions and Research, Beacon Award Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices and CSI Academy Innovation digital posters are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sunrise/Sunset Sessions : Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content.

: Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content. ExpoEd Education: Exhibitors provide product- and program-specific educational and in-service-style learning. Sessions are 30 minutes.

NTI includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for acute, progressive and critical care nurses. Hundreds of exhibits spread over 200,000 square feet will encompass cutting-edge healthcare equipment, devices, supplies and career opportunities.

The Advanced Practice Institute, integrated into NTI, has more than 38 sessions with content that includes preconferences, clinical sessions, leadership role development, pharmacology and mastery sessions, specifically developed for advanced practice nurses.

Following the in-person conference, AACN will offer NTI Virtual June 9-11, an online experience with SuperSessions and 48 facilitator-led educational sessions with live Q&A, meaningful networking opportunities and 200 on-demand sessions through Oct. 31.

For NTI 2025 in New Orleans, participants can earn 37.75 CE contact hours, which are calculated on a 60-minute hour and determined by the number of learning activities a registered NTI participant completes. Learners must view/read the entire learning activity and complete the associated evaluation, as well as the program evaluation, to be awarded CE contact hours or CERP credit. No partial hours or credit will be awarded.

More than 200 sessions from NTI 2025 will be available on-demand with CE contact hours through Oct. 31.

The complete conference program with all educational sessions and special events offered in New Orleans will be available online at www.aacn.org/nti.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

