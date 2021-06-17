Amputation of lower limbs is often a consequence of vascular-related conditions such as diabetes and heart disease and there are over 185,000 amputations annually in the United States. This article discusses the significance and practice recommendations for three common challenges – skin integrity, pain, and falls – in patients who had undergone lower limb amputation. Data reports that 50% of lower limb amputees fall each year and nearly one-third have multiple falls. In reviewing evidence for providing care to patients with amputations, the study found that there were significant gaps in the evidence relating to postamputation nursing care and safety, demonstrating a need for more research in this field. Read the full article https://journals.lww.com/rehab nursingjournal/Citation/2021/ 05000/Rehabilitation_Nursing_ Challenges_for_Patients.8.aspx