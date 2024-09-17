Newswise — Individuals released from jail are more likely to have uncontrolled cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors than those released from prison, a new Yale-led study finds.

A team led by Jenerius Aminawung, MD, of the Yale Department of Internal Medicine and the SEICHE Center for Health and Justice, examined data from 471 individuals released from incarceration with CVD risk factors. Participants were disproportionately low-income (91%) and disproportionately from racially minoritized groups (79%).

Researchers found over half of the all recently incarcerated participants (54%) had at least one uncontrolled risk factor for CVD at baseline. Using the American Heart Association's 'Life's Essential 8' checklist, the Yale-led team found that those released from jail, compared with prison, had lower scores for smoking and blood pressure control on average and increased odds of having at least one uncontrolled CVD risk factor.

"Place of incarceration matters: those coming out of jail have particular health risks, perhaps due to more rapid transitions in care," said Emily Wang, MD, director of the SEICHE Center and senior author of the study. "Even 1 day in jail can lead to the loss of employment, housing, and health care, which is highly destabilizing for cardiovascular health."

Researchers say tailored interventions could help resolve the disparity. Many U.S. states are currently implementing a new re-rentry waiver from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which researchers say will help cover health services for people incarcerated people up to 90 days before their return to the community, thus facilitating care linkages during the critical transition period.

"This new policy opens the door to addressing the pressing health and social needs of people with cardiovascular risk factors," Dr. Wang said, "especially those returning from short stay facilities like jails."

Other study authors included Lisa B. Puglisi, Nadine Horton, Johanna E. Elumn, and Harlan Krumholz.