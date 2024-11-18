Religion, Politics, and the 2024 U.S. Elections:

What Happened and What Comes Next?

WHAT:

Newswise — The Illiberalism Studies Program and the School of Media and Public Affairs at the George Washington University and the Center on Faith and Justice at the Georgetown University are hosting a plenary panel on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Their goal is to explore three core questions: 1. What do we know about the conservative Christian vote in the 2024 election? 2. What do we see emerging from the Christian nationalist networks that were involved in the 2020 election denialism and even in the January 6 Insurrection? 3. How do various strands of Christian nationalism relate and perhaps overlap?

WHO:

Michel Martin , Moderator, Host Morning Edition NPR

, Moderator, Host Morning Edition NPR Robert P. Jone s, President and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute

s, President and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute Samuel L. Perry , Sam K. Vierson Presidential Professor of Sociology at the University of Oklahoma

, Sam K. Vierson Presidential Professor of Sociology at the University of Oklahoma E.J. Dionne, Jr ., Senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and University Professor in the Foundations of Democracy and Culture at Georgetown University

., Senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and University Professor in the Foundations of Democracy and Culture at Georgetown University Kristin Kobes Du Mez , Professor of History and Gender Studies at Calvin University

, Professor of History and Gender Studies at Calvin University Jim Wallis , Archbishop Desmond Tutu Chair in Faith and Justice at Georgetown University and Director of its new Center on Faith and Justice

, Archbishop Desmond Tutu Chair in Faith and Justice at Georgetown University and Director of its new Center on Faith and Justice Andrew Thompson , Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania

, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania Alyssa Ayres, Dean of the GW Elliott School of International Affairs

WHERE:

The George Washington University

Jack Morton Auditorium

805 21st St NW

Washington DC 20052

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

6:00-7:30 pm

RSVP:

Media interested in attending must contact Shannon Mitchell ([email protected] ) or Cate Douglass Restuccio ([email protected]).

