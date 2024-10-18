SUMMARY:
Religion has historically shaped voter behavior and campaign messaging in presidential elections, and the 2024 election cycle is no different.
The intersection of faith, politics and American identity is a subject matter that Canisius University Profesor Shyam Sriram, PhD, knows well. Dr. Sriram directs the political science program at Canisius University and teaches a specialized course on Religion and American Politics which examines:
- The complex relationship between religious beliefs and political behavior
- How race, gender and American identity intersect w/ religious views
- Religious nationalism and its influence on contemporary politics
- The evolution of religious freedom and the establishment clause
Dr. Sriram’s insights are particularly relevant for articles exploring:
- Religious voting blocs and their potential impact on the 2024 election
- The role of faith-based messaging in campaign strategies
- Historical parallels to previous elections where religion played a vital role
Dr. Sriram is also uniquely qualified to discuss immigration policy and the ways in which it is shaping election discourse. In addition to being an expert on federal, state and local government coordination of refugee programs, his academic research focuses on:
- How immigration reshapes religious and political landscapes
- Public attitudes toward immigration across different demographic groups
- The local impact of national immigration policies
The author of several journal articles and publications, Dr. Sriram’s soon-to-be-released book examines the immigration legacy of JFK Jr.