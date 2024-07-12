Newswise — Winston-Salem, North Carolina – July 12, 2024 - The RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO) invites researchers, industry and academia to the inaugural Piedmont Triad Regenerative Medicine Engine Ecosystem Summit (The Summit) on Monday, August 12th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Registration is open to new and current partners, with required onboarding for prospective organizations to be completed by August 12. The summit will consist of speaker sessions, discussion panels, breakouts, and networking events with complete details available at http://remdo.org/2024-ecosystem-summit.

As a part of the summit, the NSF Innovations Engine: Piedmont Triad RegenMed Engine (PTRME) will be announcing exceptional funding opportunities for new ecosystem partner companies and teams, intended to further advance the regional footprint in regenerative medicine. The Summit will serve as a networking event for partners to further connect and team if needed. Workforce development stakeholders within our engine will be in attendance as well as representatives from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and other government agencies will also be present. Agendas will be provided for registrants prior to the conference.

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) is the recipient of an inaugural NSF Engines Program award. The NSF-PTRME is an initiative to build a regional innovation ecosystem to accelerate the translation of regenerative medicine use-inspired research to commercialization, thus stimulating economic growth, workforce development, and job creation. The PTRME partnership consists of members of the RegenMed Hub, ReMDO, members of the Regenerative Manufacturing Innovation Consortium (RegMIC), and includes more than 80 regional stakeholders in academia, industry, government, and not-for profit entities. The PTRME core team consists of industry organizations Axiom Space and ReMDO paired with academic institutions such as North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T), Winston Salem State University (WSSU), and Forsyth Technical Community College, supported by multiple businesses, governmental entities, and not-for-profit agencies.

Background on ReMDO

ReMDO is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to accelerate discovery and translation of regenerative medicine therapies. It is part of a thriving regenerative medicine landscape across the Piedmont region of North Carolina called the Regenerative Medicine Hub (RegenMed Hub) that is joining forces with the PTRME to develop a comprehensive ecosystem to accelerate the manufacturing and commercialization of regenerative medicine products within our region. This ecosystem is intended as a one stop shop for regenerative medicine where companies have access to specialized technologies and expertise, a trained workforce, and capital investment opportunities through a vast network of stakeholders in the regenerative medicine space. For more information about ReMDO, contact Joshua Hunsberger at [email protected].

Media Contact: [email protected]