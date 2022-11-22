Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (November 22, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime AANEM member and previous AANEM president, George Kraft MD, MS, on November 1, 2022. “I’m sad to hear of the passing of longtime AANEM member and friend,” said AANEM Executive Director, Shirlyn Adkins, JD. “He was a great teacher and will be missed dearly.”

Dr. Kraft earned an AB from Harvard College in 1958. He completed his MD in 1963, MS in 1967, and residency in 1967 at The Ohio State University. Following his training, Dr. Kraft served with the Medical Corps of the US Navy from 1967 to 1969, and worked at the University of Washington department of PM&R as an assistant professor, professor, and professor emeritus.

He was an active member of the AANEM, serving on the Board of Directors from 1981 to 1984 and as President in 1982 to 1983. Dr. Kraft also participated in several committees as well as the Muscle & Nerve Editorial Board. He spoke often at the AANEM Annual Meetings, and was the first president to introduce workshops into the meeting curriculum.

Dr. Kraft received AANEM’s Distinguished Researcher Award in 1996 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004 for his major contributions to electrodiagnostic medicine and multiple sclerosis research, care, and education. In addition to the AANEM, he is a past chair of the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine and past president of the American Academy of Clinical Neurophysiology, Association of Academic Physiatrists, and American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He will be deeply missed and remembered by many as a remarkable clinician, researcher, educator, mentor, and friend.

