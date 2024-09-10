Newswise — Reminder: Cal State Fullerton’s Housing and Residential Engagement office is hosting a watch party from 5:30-7 p.m. tonight for CSUF students to view Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' first presidential debate of 2024.

Additional details about the "Debate & Dip" Debate-Watching Event at CSUF's Laurel Hall (Laurel Multi Purpose Room) can be found on the CSUF News website.

Please respond before 5 p.m. with your vehicle color, make, model and license plate number if you're interested in covering this event.

