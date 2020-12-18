Thomas J. Holt is Director and Professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. His research focuses on computer hacking, malware, and the role of the Internet in facilitating all manner of crime and deviance. His work has been published in various journals including Crime and Delinquency, Deviant Behavior, the Journal of Criminal Justice, and Youth and Society.

Check out Holt's latest "Ask the Expert" about the recent Russian hack: https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/ask-the-expert-cyberattacks

Holt is available for interviews and is responsive to requests!