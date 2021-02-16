Kelly Klump , specializes in the etiology of eating disorders, as well as genetic and neurobiological risk factors. She is available to speak to media about disordered eating ahead of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, Feb. 24-March 2.

Dr. Klump (who has served as President of the Academy for Eating Disorders) recently participated in a Q&A with on how COVID is affecting disordered eating.

Research from Klump published in 2020 also includes the following:

One study was one of the first to look at the prevalence of eating disorders and disordered eating symptoms in women with mood and anxiety disorders from the general population. The researchers examined disordered eating symptoms in 535 women with and without major depression or an anxiety disorder and found that almost 40% of participants with a history of major depression or an anxiety disorder had experienced clinically significant disordered eating behaviors over their lifetime, compared to only 11% of women with no history of mood/anxiety disorders. Our findings suggest that women with depression and anxiety are at significant risk for disordered eating, and that it is important to screen for EDs in these populations.