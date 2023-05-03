A new study by NYU School of Global Health published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society reports that regular Internet usage was associated with approximately half the risk of dementia compared to non-regular usage.

Dr. Gary Small, a nationally respected expert on aging and the brain, has researched and written articles and books about the brain health impact of digital technology.

The NYU researchers who conducted the new study cited Dr. Small's research on technology and the impact on the brain in their list of referenced materials.

Dr. Small is available to comment on the findings of the study if you're interested in the topic.

Dr. Small is the chair of psychiatry at Hackensack Meridian Health, one of the largest health systems in the Northeast.

Here are some media interviews Dr. Small has done on the topic:

New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/23/well/alzheimers-disease-genetic-risk.html

Larry King Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmL0LCdg1-o

NBC Today Show: https://www.today.com/video/author-alzheimers-prevention-possible-44506179605