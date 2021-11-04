Newswise — (New York, NY – November 4, 2021) – Joanne L. Stone, MD, a leading physician-scientist in women’s health with special expertise in fetal imaging and caring for high-risk pregnancies, has been named the Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Stone currently serves as Director of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Fellowship Program for the Mount Sinai Health System, Vice Chair for Diversity and Inclusion of the OB/GYN Department, and immediate past President of the Faculty Council. She will assume the new role on January 1, 2022.

“Dr. Stone has made significant contributions to improving women’s health care and her tremendous leadership will continue to shape care for our patients and advance the study of maternal health that informs practice at Mount Sinai and throughout the country,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of Mount Sinai Health System. “With a very busy clinical practice specializing in the care of high-risk pregnancies, Dr. Stone has demonstrated her commitment to making a difference in the lives of her patients, while also mentoring the next generation of gynecologists and supporting diversity and inclusion efforts across the Health System.”

Dr. Stone is recognized internationally as a leader in women’s health who specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies throughout various stages of development. Her research primarily focuses on invasive procedures and therapeutic approaches aimed at improving birthing outcomes. She has also conducted several randomized trials to expand the understanding of safe labor induction, cervical ripening, and reducing surgical site infections in patients who undergo scheduled cesarean deliveries. She currently serves as the co-Principal Investigator for the Generation C Study, evaluating pregnancy outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored to lead the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai and uphold our commitment to providing equitable and comprehensive state-of-the-art care—including emotional support—to our patients and their families,” Dr. Stone said. “Since the early days of my career as a resident doctor at Mount Sinai, I’ve been lucky to call this place home and I look forward to continuing to train with and work alongside the brightest and most compassionate group of physicians, researchers, scientists and students across the Health System.”

Dr. Stone graduated from medical school at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, and went on to complete her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellowship in Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Mount Sinai. She also holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Delivery and Leadership from Icahn Mount Sinai.

She is a leading authority on women’s health throughout the global medical community. Dr. Stone is the Chair of the Sonography Community for the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), the President-Elect of the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM), and the Associate Editor for Expert Review and Current Opinion of the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. She serves on the board of the Foundation for SMFM, the executive board of SMFM, the board of the Gottesfeld-Hohler Memorial Foundation, and the PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy advisory board. Dr. Stone served on the Executive Board of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) from 2018 to 2020.

