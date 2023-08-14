Newswise — Benjamin N. Breyer, MD, MAS, FACS, a renowned leader in urology and urological surgery, has been appointed chair of the UCSF Department of Urology.

Breyer is a urologic surgeon who is internationally known for performing complex urethral and penile reconstruction for urethra stricture and cosmetic disfigurement, male incontinence, male fistula, and surgery for erectile dysfunction. He is expert in both minimally invasive and complex open reconstructive surgery and has a high-volume reconstructive practice based primarily at the UCSF-Parnassus Heights Campus.

Breyer became a vice-chair of the Department of Urology in 2017 and professor of Urology in 2020. He is also chief of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery at UCSF Health, program director of the UCSF Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship and chief of Urology at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Breyer’s research is focused on outcomes in reconstructive urology, prostate cancer survivorship and trauma, and how to improve urinary and sexual wellness. He studies the epidemiology of sexual dysfunction, disparities in urology including LGBTQ urinary and sexual wellness, and gender issues in urology. He has authored over 350 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.

Breyer is passionate about educating the next generation of urologists and is currently the Frank Hinman, Jr. MD Endowed Professor in Urologic Education and associate chair for the Education and Residency Program Director at UCSF.

“As a clinical leader and innovator, a master educator, and a world-class researcher, Ben Breyer brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the position of chair of one of the nation’s preeminent urology departments,” said Robert M. Wachter, professor and chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine. “I am confident he’ll take the department to new heights.”

Breyer joined the UCSF faculty in 2011 after completing a fellowship in complex male genitourinary reconstruction and trauma surgery, a Master of Advanced Studies (MAS) in clinical research, and a urology residency, all at UCSF. He earned his medical degree from the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago, where he received the John Van Prohaska Award for outstanding potential in teaching, research, and clinical medicine.

Breyer is the past president of the Trauma and Urinary Reconstructive Network of Surgeons and has served on the American Urologic Association Guideline Panel Committees for Male Incontinence and Urotrauma.

UCSF Urology is one of 16 centers that collaborate in the study of patients treated for a variety of conditions in reconstructive urology, prostate cancer survivorship and trauma. This network is designed to collect centralized data and provide sophisticated analysis of both surgical and patient reported outcomes from urethral stricture surgery, male incontinence and a variety of other conditions. UCSF’s Urology Practice provides expert diagnosis and treatment for urinary tract disorders, including male sexual dysfunction, urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, urinary stone disease, male infertility, prostate disease and urinary tract reconstruction.

About UCSF Health: UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is a top-ranked specialty hospital, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit https://ucsfhealth.org. Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter.

###

Follow UCSF

ucsf.edu | Facebook.com/ucsf | Twitter.com/ucsf | YouTube.com/ucsf