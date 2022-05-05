Newswise — (Carson, CA) On May 4, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (D-44th)presented a check for $700,000 to California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) students, faculty, and staff for much-needed upgrades to College of Health, Human Services, and Nursing facilities.

The special community project funding, which came from the House Appropriations Committee, was requested by Barragán. Originally set for $691,680, the amount was rounded up by the committee to $700,000—something that rarely happens, Barragán noted. “This is about you,” Barragán said to the gathered students from the university’s Occupational Therapy program. “With upgraded clinical laboratory equipment, the students at the CSUDH College of Health, Human Services, and Nursing will have access to the modern tools and equipment needed to obtain the skills and training needed to successfully enter the health care workforce.”

“This investment will contribute to enhanced educational experience, more local hires at hospitals and community centers, and better public health outcomes in medically underserved communities here in California’s 44th District and throughout the Great Los Angeles metro area where these students will pursue health careers.”

The funding will go toward purchasing new equipment, supplies, teaching tools and simulation capabilities, including hospital beds, examination tables, classroom camera, assessment materials, and more.

“CSUDH has a stellar record of achievement in educating and graduating nurses, occupational therapists, and other allied medical professionals who serve the healthcare needs of Los Angeles County’s diverse population,” said CSUDH President Thomas A. Parham. “These laboratory upgrades will enhance the instructional and research capability of our faculty, the educational experience and success of students, and contribute to improving the delivery of healthcare and therapeutic services throughout the region, thus reducing health disparities and fostering long-term health outcomes for generations to come.”

Dean of the College of Health, Human Services, and Nursing Mi-Sook Kim thanked Barragán for her support, adding that the College “humbly accept[s] this gift with a promise that we will return this investment by sending well-trained, competent, health care workers out for the cities and communities in the 44th congressional district and beyond.”

The CSUDH College of Health, Human Services, and Nursing skills laboratories provide a training ground for the development of technical skills that prepares nursing and occupational therapy (OT) students to deliver culturally competent care in a wide variety of clinical settings. The only OT program at a public university in Southern California, the college’s OT program is well recognized for its quality and has been approved to develop the first OT doctoral program at a CSU campus. Recent OT master’s degree graduates enjoy a 100 percent pass rate on national OT certification exams. The CSUDH nursing undergraduate program is a pioneer in online nursing education and offers working nurses across the state an opportunity to earn their bachelor’s degree while working. The program’s master’s degree program educates clinical nurse specialists, nurse practitioners, nurse educations, and nurse administrators.

Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each Representative may request funding for up to 10 projects in their community for fiscal year 2022 – although only a handful may actually be funded. Projects are restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities are permitted to receive funding.

# # #

About California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, Dominguez Hills, centrally located in the Greater Los Angeles South Bay region, is a model urban university with a wide range of academic programming, providing accessible, high quality, and transformative education to students aspiring to succeed and thrive in a complex, global society. Since 1960, CSUDH has served a diverse community of learners and educators collaborating to change lives and communities for the better. A national model and laboratory for student success, the university offers a proven path to opportunity and social equity, advancing a college-focused culture in the communities it serves while providing vital resources of knowledge, talent, and leadership to the Greater Los Angeles region and beyond. Today, CSUDH boasts over 110,000 alumni – doctors, scientists, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs – who are leaders in education, health, technology, entertainment, public service, and business, making a difference in their fields, in people’s lives, and in their communities. For more information, visit www.csudh.edu.