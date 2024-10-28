Newswise — The stakes are high this election and so is the anxiety.

According to the American Psychological Association, 69 percent of American adults said the 2024 presidential election is a significant source of stress.

With election day almost a week away, there are strategies to help ease your mind.

Lorenzo Norris, is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and chief wellness officer at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Daniel Lieberman, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, is an expert on depression and anxiety. He is the author of “The Molecule of More,” which explains how the brain chemical dopamine influences the expectations and disappointments.

Richard Cytowic is a clinical professor of neurology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences who can discuss how the programming of our brain works. In his newly released book, “Your Stone Age Brain in the Screen Age” he looks at the way our brain functions.



